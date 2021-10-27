Betty Jane Jones, 88, of Groves, Texas passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Oak Grove Nursing Home in Groves. Betty was born February 11, 1933 in Bishop, Texas to Eugene and Doris Harrell.

Betty was a member of First United Methodist Church in Groves and a lifetime member of Texas State Teachers Association. She was a third-grade teacher at Orangefield Elementary and retired after twenty-three years of service.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Harrell and Doris Harper Harrell; husband, Reece Lamar Jones, Jr.; brothers, Delaine Harrell and Rupert Harrell; grandmother, Elle Harper; grandfather, Rupert Irion Harper and granddaughter, Lindsey Leigh Dutton.

Those left behind to cherish Betty’s memory are her daughters, Terry Ferrell and her husband, Mark of Orange, TX; Lisa Dutton and her husband, Jim of College Station, TX; and son, Harrell Jones and his wife, Jennifer of Fulshear, TX; granddaughters, Amber Branecky and her husband, Chris of Loveland, CO; Amy Boullion and her husband, Cody of Orange, TX; Jenna Dutton of Texas City, TX; and Ashley Dutton of College Station, TX; great grandchildren, Mason, Logan and Haden Boullion; Julia and Fiona Branecky; and Ellie and Kate Dutton; step granddaughters, Larissa Meyer and Emily Albitz; and one step great granddaughter, Peyton Meyer.

The family of Ms. Betty would like to express thanks to Dr. Oscar Enriquez, Dr. Kristopher DelaCruz, Oak Grove Nursing Home and Best Hospice for the loving care they provided to their mother.

Memorial Contributions in honor of Betty Jones may be made to First United Methodist Church; 6501 Washington St., Groves, TX 77619 or to a charity of your choice.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday, November 1, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., with the Celebration of Betty’s Life to begin at 11:00 a.m., at Melancon’s Funeral Home. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m., at Kirbyville Cemetery.