October 27, 2021

Severe Weather Outlook – Wednesday 10/27/2021

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:07 pm Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Weather
Severe Weather Outlook Webinar Summary
 •  Strong cold front to push through on Wednesday late morning
      Wednesday night.
 •   Threats include damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.
 •   Strong northerly winds to persist for a day or two with cool and
      dry weather behind the front.
The tides will run one to two feet above normal before the cold front passage. Criteria for an issuance of a Coastal Flood Advisory is two feet above normal.

