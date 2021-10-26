Orange County marriage licenses issued 10.18- 10.22.21

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of October 18 – October 22, 2021:

Chad A. Brown and Amy A. Brown

Aaron F. Roccaforte and Mandy D. Williams

Trevor J. Conley and Raylee J. Istre

David W. Jordan and Michelle M. Croft

Timothy J. Andrews, Jr. and Leslie M. Jackson

Ted A. Holstine and Karen Y. Womack

Darrell A. Segura and Carol J. Marsh

Matthew T. Watkins and Kayla M. McNeil

Micheal L. Jones and Kylee J. Koonce

Peyton K. Logsdon and Rebecca M. Goddeau-Stefaniak

Michael J. Dupuy and Tarrah L. Premeaux

Lacey B. Powell and Jessica L. Hardin

Jacob D. Hamm and Cynthia J. Minchew

Jesse W. Thompson and Sondra L. Toland