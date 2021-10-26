expand
October 26, 2021

Newton County Sheriff’s Office Report 10.25.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 7:40 am Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Released by:  Sheriff Robert Burby

Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 56 calls to service last week from October 18th to October 24th, 2021.    We currently have 21 inmates in the following Jails, 7 housed in Newton, and 13 housed in Jasper.  Last week there were 4 individuals booked into the Jail.

The following individual(s) were booked and arraigned: 

Peveto, Phillip Romero 10/19/2021  –  Class A – Assault Causes Bodily Inj

                                                              Class A – Assault Against Elderly or Disabled Individual

                                                              Class A – Resist Arrest Search or Transp

                                                              Class A – Criminal Mischief >=$100<$750

Hunter, Billie Ray          10/20/2021    Burglary of Building

                                                               FTA / Theft of Property (Angelina County)

 

McClendon, Destinee Nicole 10/21/2021   F3 – Poss CS PG 1/11-B >=1G<4G

                                                                     MC  Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia

Dowden, Tori Michelle          10/22/2021    F3    Theft $2500-30000 (Harris County Warrant)

The following calls to service and reports were received by NCSO:

Trout Creek:   Noise /Loud Music (CR 4059)

Buna:  Suspicious Activity (CR 3111)

Call:   Identity Theft, Animal Nuisance, Abandoned Autos, Suspected Suspicious Activity,

Deweyville:   Terroristic Threat, Suspicious Activity (Vehicle) Extra Patrol Assigned, Follow-up Animal Cruelty Incident, Civil Matter, Assault Family Violence Arrest, Disturbance, False Alarm, 2 Theft Reports, Criminal Mischief (CR 4206), Missing Pitbull Information

Burkeville:   UUMV, Suspicious Activity (Car Alarm activated), Report of Gun Shots (FM 692)

 Weirgate:   Cruelty to Animals

Newton:  Criminal Mischief (FM 2939), Civil Matter, Report of a Missing Person (Adult Found),

Kirbyville:  Animal Bite

Old Champion:  UUMV,

Sandjack: Disturbance (FM 1414),

Bleakwood:   Burglary,

Bon Wier:   Trespassing (CR 1416), Burglary (CR 4078)

LibertyWelfare Concern

Old Salem:  Suspicious Activity

 Hartburg:   Theft (Electric Wire),

Farrsville:  Trespassing

Orange:  Reckless Driving

