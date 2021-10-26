Lady Cardinals clip LC-M to go undefeated in 22-4A play

BRIDGE CITY – They received a tough battle from the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears but the Bridge City Lady Cardinals will always remember their perfect district mark en route to the District 22-4A title as they captured a hard-earned 22-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-23 victory at Cardinal Gym to finish up the regular season.

Both teams are playoff-bound as Tuesday’s match was a good warmup before the two teams dive into playoff waters next week.

The Lady Cardinals (37-4, 12-0), ranked No. 4 in the latest Class 4A state poll, celebrated Senior Night as Harlee Tupper, Caryss Carpenter and Lauren Richter played their final home game.

Bridge City certainly spread the wealth on their attacks. Set up especially by Taryn Doiron, who had a huge night getting her teammates good shots, the Lady Cardinals controlled things at the net.

Bridge City finished with 53 kills while the Lady Bears (21-18), who will enter the playoffs as the No. 3 seed out of 22-4A, had 30.

Once again, the Lady Cardinals showed amazing balance.

Morgan Louvier notched a match-high 13 kills followed by Carpenter and Demi Carter, who had 12 apiece while Tupper collected 11. Doiron also had four kills while Nicole Sasser had one.

Senior Lady Bear standout Trinity Williams led LC-M with eight kills. Hallie Maddox had six while Olivia Hogan had five, Christina Joseph four and Alayna Booker three.

Despite struggling at times in getting some of their serves down, the Lady Cardinals still picked up 47 points off their serve to go along with nine aces. The Lady Bears notched 31 points and nine aces.

Tupper worked her magic, going for 16 points and four aces. Doiron notched nine points and four aces. Carter had nine points and an ace. Carpenter had four points and an ace. Makenna Carey had four points and Louvier and Richter had two apiece.

Williams served up eight points for the Lady Bears. Booker contributed six points and three aces. Joseph had four points and an ace. Paola Robles had four points while Maddox and Shannel Anderson had three points apiece.

The Lady Cardinals led Game One by as much as 13-8 but the Lady Bears got back in it nicely with a 7-1 run to go up 15-14.

Bridge City came back to tie it at 22-22 but the Lady Bears closed it with the final three points with Booker serving up two aces to seal it.

The Lady Cardinals retaliated nicely in Game Two as they controlled the action at the net. Leading 10-9, Bridge City closed out the game with a 15-6 spurt.

Bridge City used another big run to pull away in Game Three, breaking away from a 10-10 tie with a 9-1 run to go up 19-11. The Lady Bears got as close as 19-14 but the Lady Cardinals finished it by tallying six of the final nine points.

Game Four was nip-and-tuck throughout. The Lady Bears never had a lead in the game but pushed the Lady Cardinals to the limit and got into a 10-10 tie. The Lady Cardinals led 19-15 but the Lady Bears trimmed the lead to just one three other times, including 24-23 but Louvier made sure the Lady Cardinals would finish with a perfect district mark by getting a huge smash to end it.