Lady Cardinals maintain No. 4 state spot

The Bridge City Lady Cardinals continue to remain at No. 4 in the latest Class 4A state volleyball rankings by the Texas High School Girls Coaches Association, here are the complete state rankings.

CLASS 2A (also includes CLASS 1A)

Crawford 37-6 Beckville 39-4 Iola 35-7 Wink 35-3 Fayetteville 39-1 Thrall 31-7 Bremond 36-2 San Isidro 30-4 Albany 28-3 Tom Bean 28-4 Hawkins 34-4 Cayuga 32-5 Yorktown 27-5 Blum 23-11 Bosqueville 34-3 Schulenburg 31-9 Benjamin 28-6 Johnson City 27-10 Evadale 33-9 Veribest 27-5 Northside 25-7 Miami 25-7 Freer 17-3 Cumby 19-4 Frost 24-6 Lovelady 24-10

Class 3A

White Oak 34-1 East Bernard 38-1 Holliday 34-5 Hardin 34-5 Bushland 27-4 Lorena 32-4 Gunter 30-6 Fairfield 33-6 Boyd 31-4 Shallowater 34-4 Scurry-Rosser 27-4 Big Sandy Harmony 28-2 Troy 27-5 Lyford 23-5 Brownfield 29-4 Prairiland 20-5 Goliad 20-9 Atlanta 21-6 Randolph 30-10 Lexington 33-8 Bishop 19-5 Brazos 32-10 Blue Ridge 24-5 Columbus 31-8 Anderson-Shiro 24-7 Mount Vernon 22-7 Poth 19-16

Class 4A

Hereford 41-2 Celina 35-1 Carthage 33-4 Bridge City 35-4 Bellville 32-8 Decatur 29-7 Farmersville 37-2 Wimberley 28-7 China Spring 31-9 Kennedale 31-5 Stephenville 27-10 Needville 26-11 Hargrave 21-4 Benbrook 27-8 Iowa Park 29-12 Midland Greenwood 33-7 Hondo 29-9 Godley 30-8 Bullard 24-9 Rockport-Fulton 27-9 Mountain View 25-6 Boerne 27-10 Tuloso-Midway 25-11 Argyle 26-12 Calhoun 12-6 Devine 24-13 Graham 29-10

Class 5A

Dallas Highland Park 35-5 College Station 34-2 Pflugerville Hendrickson 37-5 Lucas Lovejoy 33-6 Barbers Hill 37-3 New Braunfels Canyon 38-8 McKinney North 23-7 Lufkin 36-4 Frisco Reedy 26-6 Gregory Portland 35-8 Leander Rouse 31-12 Colleyville Heritage 36-9 Austin Anderson 27-5 El Paso Burges 27-4 Midlothian 33-7 Lake Creek 27-8 Dripping Springs 30-15 Lubbock Cooper 34-10 Manvel 30-11 Amarillo 31-11 Pioneer 34-4 Brownsville Veteran’s Memorial 19-7 Mission Veteran’s Memorial 28-8 Liberty Hill 34-10 Harlandale 22-7 Laredo Martin 24-8 Burbank 22-9

Class 6A