Lady Bears, Bobcats, Cardinals all net sweeps Friday

LITTLE CYPRESS – The playoff-bound Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears notched a sweep of the Silsbee Lady Tigers 25-12, 25-21, 25-13 in District 22-4A action at The Grove Friday.

Hallie Maddox had 25 assists and nine kills for the Lady Bears (21-17, 7-4). Paola Robles had 14 digs. Olivia Hogan claimed seven kills while Shannel Anderson served up three aces.

The Lady Bears will finish the regular season at Bridge City Tuesday before the playoffs start Nov. 1.

* * *

Orangefield def. Vidor

VIDOR – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats swept the Vidor Lady Pirates 25-22, 25-14, 25-21 in District 22-4A action at Pirate Gym Friday.

Leaders for the Lady Bobcats (27-10, 9-3) were:

Kills – Madison Greenway 8, Mackenzie Haley 7, Kylie Mouton 4

Digs – Madison Greenway 14, Kenadie Dubois 10, Alayna Dodd 9

Aces – Brianna Moore and Faith Burnette each had 2

Assists – Brianna Moore 14, Faith Burnette 11

Blocks – Greenlea Oldham and Kylie Mouton each had 1.

The Lady Bobcats will take on Diboll at home next Friday at 4:30 p.m. in a warmup match for the upcoming playoffs.

* * *

Bridge City def. WO-S

WEST ORANGE – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals took down the West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs 25-13, 25-7, 25-9 Friday to remain perfect in District 22-4A play.

Leaders for the Lady Cardinals (36-4, 11-0) were:

Harlee Tupper 7 kills, 10 aces

Caryss 7 kills 1 ace, 9 digs

Demi Carter 5 kills 1 ace 5 blocks

Morgan Louvier 5 kills, 1 block, 11 digs

Taryn Doiron 4 kills, 5 aces, 2 blocks 28 assists

The Lady Cardinals, currently ranked No. 4 in the state in Class 4A, will wrap up their regular season Tuesday at home against LC-M.