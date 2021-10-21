Today is Oct. 21

National Pets for Veterans Day

Did you know that October 21st is National Pets for Veterans Day? This day is an opportunity to recognize the men and women who have served the country and raise awareness of the mental health benefits of providing veterans with pets to care for, as well as the benefits to rescued animals in need of a home.

National Apple Day

Each year, people in various parts of the world gather for a celebration of the most delicious harvest of the year and come together to share the joy and fun of apples. Events range in size from minor to full-blown fairs in villages all over the country, where enthusiasts come together to share recipes for juice and cider, advice on how to properly grow their apples, and information on all the apple varieties available.

First made an official event in 1990 in Covent Garden, the events for Apple Day have been celebrated every year since, and it has grown from a local event to one celebrated all over in different parts of the globe. It has grown from a simple celebration of the apple to a recognition of cultural and genetic diversity in food that should not be allowed to pass from the world.

Apples can be eaten and enjoyed not only on Apple Day but every day. After all, as the old saying goes: “an apple a day keeps the doctor away”.

Back to the Future Day

Back to the Future day is celebrated on October 21, because that is the date Marty McFly originally travels to the past and sets in motion his undoubtedly existential adventure. … The idea of the Cubs’ winning the Series gives Marty McFly something to bet on as a “hook” for the film’s second story line.

Count your Buttons Day

The first and foremost method of celebrating Count Your Buttons Day is to do just that! Count your buttons! This is basically a way of ensuring that all your garments have all their fasteners and that everything is in order.

Buttons have a fascinating history, and there’s also a great hobby to be found in counting your buttons. There are button enthusiasts all over the world who have a frankly immense collection of buttons from every era and manufacturer. Bone Buttons, plastic buttons, bronze, and glass, even metal and wood, the types of buttons you can collect are limitless!

If you’re a true button enthusiast, you could even organize a get together of those in your area to celebrate the wonders that are buttons. Button enthusiasts love to get together and examine each other’s collections, as well as trading those they have duplicates of to get a rare or never before seen piece.

These treats are staples of Halloween celebrations

Kids can’t celebrate Halloween without asking neighbors “Trick or treat?” Pranks might be part and parcel of Halloween, but treats are what many goblins and ghouls anticipate the most come October 31.

Youngsters are not the only ones who look forward to the sweets that are synonymous with Halloween. Adults also indulge their sweet tooths on Halloween. The following are some treats that simply must be part of all the fiendish festivities this Halloween.

Candy: The National Confectioners Association estimated that, in 2018, Halloween would generate $9 billion in candy sales. In fact, the NCA notes that Halloween, despite being just a single day, accounts for about 8 percent of annual confectionary sales. To say that trick-or-treaters and other Halloween celebrants would be disappointed if candy was not part of Halloween celebrations would be an understatement.

Chocolate: Chocolate often finds its way into candy bars, but chocolate also can stand on its own, especially on Halloween. In its U.S. Food Market Outlook 2018 report, the market research firm Packaged Facts found that the Halloween season is the fourth most lucrative season of the year for chocolate sales. Celebrants who don’t have any chocolate to offer this Halloween may find themselves on the receiving end of a few tricks.

Candied apples: Each Halloween, candied apples reappear. Though rarely seen throughout the rest of the year, candied apples are perhaps an ideal treat for Halloween, which occurs right in the heart of apple-picking season.

Pumpkin seeds: Carving jack-o’-lanterns is a beloved Halloween tradition in many households. If yours is a home where pumpkin seeds are typically discarded, this year you can consider making better use of them by eating them. Pumpkin seeds are great sources of fiber, and the World Health Organization notes that they have long been a great source of zinc. Roasted pumpkin seeds make for a great and nutritious snack when turning ordinary pumpkins into scary jack-o’-lanterns.

Food is a big part of Halloween, and certain items simply must be a part of the culinary experience on this beloved holiday.