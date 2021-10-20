HEADLINE: LSCO President gives Gatemouth Plaza sneak peak to Gatemouth’s family

Lamar State College Orange President Tom Johnson gave a sneak peek of the new “Gatemouth Plaza” to Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown’s brother, Bobby Brown, and Gatemouth’s niece, Brenda Brown.

The Gatemouth Plaza, named in honor of Gatemouth Brown, a native son of Orange and world-renown, Grammy award-winning musician, will be unveiled on Thursday, October 28th, at 4pm. The public is invited to attend the ribbon cutting and dedication.

LSCO’s annual Octoberfest will follow that evening from 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m.