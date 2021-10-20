expand
October 21, 2021

Courtesy Photo LC-M Bear Facts The LC-M Lady Bears took down the Orangefield Lady Bobcats in four games in District 22-4A play.

Lady Bears take down Lady Bobcats in 4

By Van Wade

Published 8:41 am Wednesday, October 20, 2021

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears took down the Orangefield Lady Bobcats 25-22, 13-25, 25-23, 25-20 in District 22-4A action at The Grove Tuesday.

Madison Greenway had 17 digs, 15 kills and three aces for the Lady Bobcats (26-10, 8-3). Faith Burnette notched 21 digs and 19 assists. Brianna Moore had 21 assists. Mackenzie Haley had eight kills and Harleigh Rawls seven. Libby Thurman contributed 11 digs and four aces and Alayna Dodd had 14 digs.

The Lady Bobcats will visit Vidor Friday.

