Entertainment schedule announced for Holiday in the Park

The City of West Orange is excited to release the entertainment line-up for this year’s Holiday in the Park festival, which will be held in the park next door to City Hall, on Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. We are proud to spotlight our local entertainers each year and we invite the public to bring their lawn chairs on come on out and spend the day enjoying not only the entertainment, but the many vendors and food booths participating in this year’s event.

9 a.m. Shon Branham

Shon Branham, who has been a part of the festival for many years, will open the festival with some country music and, as always, keep things rolling and flowing smoothly throughout the day.

10 a.m. West Orange-Stark Elementary School Choir

Under the instruction of Ms. Bernita Bias, these students will surely bring smiles to everyone’s faces as they share their voices and their enthusiasm with us.

10:30 a.m. Orange Blossom Dancers

Prepare to be entertained with a unique demonstration by some talented individuals, including “Momma Blossom” (101 year-old Orange Blossom member, Mrs. Boehme).

11:00 a.m. Gulf Coast Ramblers

“Laissez les bons temps rouler!” You won’t be able to keep your feet from tapping when this Cajun band starts playing. With Alex Caswell providing vocals and playing the accordion, Joe LeJeune on lead guitar, Tommy Wolfford on drums, Claude Spruell on keyboard and Luke Juda on bass, you will definitely “pass a good time” during their performance.

1:30 p.m. Bubba & Sharon Meaux

This country couple have been performing together for about six years. They love singing “good ole country music” – just their voices and a guitar. Take a trip down memory lane listening to the songs you grew up hearing your parents play on the radio.

2:30 p.m. Tore Down

To throw some variety into the mix, band members Roy Boy Collins (vocals, guitar), Mike Rector (vocals, harmonica, accordion), Mike Magnuson (vocals, bass), Byron Myers (drums) and Bryan Green (lead guitar) will be playing not only country, but classic rock, swamp pop and blues. What fun!