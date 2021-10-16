Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 9.27-10.3.21

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from September 27 – October 3, 2021:

Monday, Sept. 27

Disturbance at the 3000 block of Woodcock Road in Orange

Burglary on Farm to Market 1130 in Orange

Theft at the 6100 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Vidor

Criminal mischief at the 5700 block of Tyler Street in Vidor

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Theft on State Hwy. 87 North in Orange

Theft at the 100 block of Glidden Road in Orange

Theft at the 200 block of Four Oaks Ranch Road in Vidor

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Traffic violation at the 5000 block of Caribou in Orange. One was arrested for unlawful carry of a weapon.

Assault in process at the 5000 block of Mesquite Drive in Orange

Thursday, Sept. 30

Pursuit. Orange County Sheriff’s Office assisted Vidor Police Department in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle on Interstate 10 in Orange

Missing person on Wagner Drive in Orange

Assault at the 8300 block of State Hwy. 12 in Vidor

Friday, Oct. 1

Suspicious person at the 11000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Threats at the 900 block of Honeybee Lane in Vidor

Follow up to a text message in reference to animal cruelty

Disturbance at the 9100 block of Northridge Drive in Orange

Saturday, Oct. 2

Criminal mischief at the 100 block of Evangeline Drive in Vidor

Suspicious person near Farm to Market Road 1131 and Four Oaks Ranch Road in Vidor

Disturbance at the 1100 block of Henry Street in Vidor

Sunday, Oct. 3

Threats at the 3400 block of Hudson Road in Orange

Animal bite at the 7800 block of East Wooten Drive in Orange

Assault on Edgar Brown Drive in Orange

Robbery at the 1400 block of West Freeway in Rose City.

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office