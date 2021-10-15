Vidor Police Beat 10.6-10.11.21
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from October 6 – October 11, 2021:
Wednesday, Oct. 6
- Damaged property at the 3400 block of Stanley Drive
- Theft at the 300 block of Mill Street
- Animal attack at the 200 block of Cameo Street
Thursday, Oct. 7
- Obstructing police at the 800 block of Interstate 10 West
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 20200 block of Interstate 10
- Controlled substance at Bahama at State Hwy. 12
Friday, Oct. 8
- Assist other agency with a federal case at 800 block of Interstate 10 East
- Suspicious person at the 100 block of North Dewitt Street
- Burglary at the 500 block of Burt Street
- Fraud at the 1000 block of Orange Street
Sunday, Oct. 10
- Alarm at the 21100 block of Interstate 10
Monday, Oct. 11
- Found property at The Lions Den
- Damaged property at the 1000 block of Dogwood Drive
- Fraud at the 1300 block of Main Street
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department