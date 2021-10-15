Vidor Police Beat 10.6-10.11.21

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from October 6 – October 11, 2021:

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Damaged property at the 3400 block of Stanley Drive

Theft at the 300 block of Mill Street

Animal attack at the 200 block of Cameo Street

Thursday, Oct. 7

Obstructing police at the 800 block of Interstate 10 West

Miscellaneous incidents at the 20200 block of Interstate 10

Controlled substance at Bahama at State Hwy. 12

Friday, Oct. 8

Assist other agency with a federal case at 800 block of Interstate 10 East

Suspicious person at the 100 block of North Dewitt Street

Burglary at the 500 block of Burt Street

Fraud at the 1000 block of Orange Street

Sunday, Oct. 10

Alarm at the 21100 block of Interstate 10

Monday, Oct. 11

Found property at The Lions Den

Damaged property at the 1000 block of Dogwood Drive

Fraud at the 1300 block of Main Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department