Texas Farm Credit Launches Programs to Award $100,000 to Ag Students

ROBSTOWN, Texas – Texas Farm Credit is relaunching its updated student programs to include more opportunities and increased award amounts totaling $100,000 for 4-H and FFA students within its service territory.

Texas Farm Credit has a mission to support agriculture and rural communities now and in the future. The customer-owned cooperative proudly offers the following programs to recognize and reward students who excel in both the classroom and in their agriculture groups.

“We’re honored to play a part in growing and supporting our future leaders,” said Mark Miller, Chief Executive Officer. “We appreciate the opportunity to contribute to both the students and their local FFA chapters and 4-H clubs.”

These three Ag Student Awards & Recognition Programs are part of Texas Farm Credit’s Passion Forward initiative which aims to give back 2% of their annual net income to local communities each year.

Ag Champs

Each Texas Farm Credit branch location will select one local student who will be awarded a $1,000 academic grant and the title of Ag Champ. There will be 18 Ag Champs in all. In addition, each Ag Champ will also have a $1,000 contribution made in their honor to their FFA chapter or 4-H club. For eligibility, full details, and to apply, visit TexasFarmCredit.com/Scholarship.

Scholarships

Texas Farm Credit will present $5,000 postsecondary scholarships to ten future ag leaders. Winners will be announced in May 2022. The annual scholarship program is named in honor of Paris, Texas native Marsha Pyle Martin, a strong advocate for youths and agriculture who passed away in 2000 following a 30-year Farm Credit career. Winners will be selected based on their transcript, application, and essay. For eligibility, full details, and to apply, visit TexasFarmCredit.com/Scholarship.

Video Showcase

This virtual showcase encourages local youth in grades 3rd-12th to submit a video spotlighting their ag related project or passion for a chance to win a portion of the $20,500 cash prize. With both a Junior and Senior division, there’s something for everyone in this unique and creative contest. For eligibility, full details, and to apply, visit TexasFarmCredit.com/Showcase.