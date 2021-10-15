Orange Police Beat 10.13-10.14.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 13 – October 14, 2021:

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Sexual offense reported

Theft at the 100 block of Pine Ave

Forgery at the 1000 block of Green Ave

Criminal trespass at the 1500 block of 10 th Street

Street Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street

Thursday, Oct. 14

Warrant at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Warrant at Interstate 10 and State Hwy. 62

Controlled substance at the 1900 block of Strickland

Recovery of stolen property at the 1100 block of 16 th Street

Street Driving while license invalid at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive

Assault on Bruce Lane

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department