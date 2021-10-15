Orange Police Beat 10.13-10.14.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 13 – October 14, 2021:
Wednesday, Oct. 13
- Sexual offense reported
- Theft at the 100 block of Pine Ave
- Forgery at the 1000 block of Green Ave
- Criminal trespass at the 1500 block of 10th Street
- Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
Thursday, Oct. 14
- Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Warrant at Interstate 10 and State Hwy. 62
- Controlled substance at the 1900 block of Strickland
- Recovery of stolen property at the 1100 block of 16th Street
- Driving while license invalid at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive
- Assault on Bruce Lane
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department