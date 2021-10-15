Jo Ann (Rachal) Skidmore

Jo Ann Skidmore passed peacefully at home on October 12, 2021.

Jo Ann was born in 1937 in Vivian, Louisiana and raised in Orange, Texas where she graduated 1955 from Lutcher Stark High School. She moved from Orange, Texas to Newark, Delaware in January 1971.

She is predeceased by her parents Emma (Page) and T.C. Rachal, brother and sister-in-law, Glenn and Ruby Rachal, and daughter-in-law, Sharon Skidmore.

Jo Ann is survived by her loving companion, Richard Cutone, daughter and husband, Shari and Ken Crowe, son and partner, Steve Skidmore and Debbi Collins, granddaughters Sara (Kevin) Arnold, Jennifer (Jon) Scott and Stephanie Skidmore, great grandchildren Chase and Justice Arnold, Gavin Ward, Beau Scott and Dylan Skidmore.

She loved her family and enjoyed playing duplicate bridge, blackjack, poker, Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles.

The family would like to express its deepest gratitude to aide Charlie and nurse Julia of hospice, Griswold Home Care and to the friends and neighbors in the Village of Long Creek.

A Life Celebration will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Season’s Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713.

