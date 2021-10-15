Community Calendar 10.16 – 10.21.21

Oct. 16

Parenting Class

Wells of Agape is holding a Parenting Class from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, October 16, at Life Church Orange, 18389 Hwy. 62 in Orange (near the Hwy 62 and FM 105 intersection). Requirement to receive a Certificate of Completion is $40 per person, cash only. One must attend from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. to receive the certificate. To register or more information visit www.wellsofagape.org and select Services Tab. Topics offered in this class (subject to change) are Anger Management, Communication Skills, Household Management/Discipline Co-Parenting, Abandonment and Spiritual Aspects. If you have any questions, text 409-221-5425

Oct. 21

NAACP Monthly General Meeting

NAACP Orange Branch Members are invited to the NAACP Monthly General Meeting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2021. Members can join on-line or via phone. The Zoom link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88385054952. The dial-in information is (346) 248-7799, Meeting ID 883 8505 4952#

Fins, Feathers, Fooore!

The Rotary Club of Bridge City-Orangefield is pleased to announce their 1st Annual Guys’ Game Night: Fins, Feathers, and Foooore! The game night will be held at the Bridge City Community Center located on 105 Parkside Drive in Bridge City from 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. on October 21. Tickets and sponsorships are still available. $60 per individual ticket. Prizes include premium golf clubs and gear, fishing trips, and hunting equipment. There will also be door prizes and a live auction held during the event. Alcohol and dinner will be served during the event. No one under 21 will be permitted.

Together Thursday Concert

Drywater will perform at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, Orange Riverside Pavilion located at 708 Simmons Drive in Orange. The free outdoor concert is through a partnership between Dow and United Way of Orange County. Food truck and outdoor games will also be available.