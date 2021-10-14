On the morning of Thursday, October 7, 2021, Pamela Skidmore Hardcastle passed away in Austin, Texas at the age of 60.

Pam was a beloved wife to her husband, Harry Hardcastle III and mother to Harry Hardcastle IV. She is also survived by her Parents: Pat and Jim Bob Skidmore, and sisters: Dana Schuman and Kim Valdez.

Pam grew up in Orange, Texas and was both a Bingle Bell and a Filly as well as the Editor of the High School paper. She went on to be class president of Lamar Orange. She met her husband in Austin at a Halloween party while attending UT Austin. They were together for almost 39 years.

Pam led a very full life with rich textures through her art and photography.

She will be greatly missed…

In lieu of flowers, her family is asking that donations be made to Hospice Austin.