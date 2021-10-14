expand
October 15, 2021

Pamela Skidmore Hardcastle

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 7:52 am Thursday, October 14, 2021

On the morning of Thursday, October 7, 2021, Pamela Skidmore Hardcastle passed away in Austin, Texas at the age of 60.

Pam was a beloved wife to her husband, Harry Hardcastle III and mother to Harry Hardcastle IV. She is also survived by her Parents: Pat and Jim Bob Skidmore, and sisters: Dana Schuman and Kim Valdez.

Pam grew up in Orange, Texas and was both a Bingle Bell and a Filly as well as the Editor of the High School paper. She went on to be class president of Lamar Orange. She met her husband in Austin at a Halloween party while attending UT Austin. They were together for almost 39 years.

Pam led a very full life with rich textures through her art and photography.

She will be greatly missed…

150/30In lieu of flowers, her family is asking that donations be made to Hospice Austin.

