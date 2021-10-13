West Orange Fall Clean-Up set for this weekend

WEST ORANGE — Time for Fall cleaning as the City of West Orange hosts Fall Clean-Up from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Friday, October 15 and Saturday, October 16, behind the West Orange Fire Station, 2701 Austin Ave. in West Orange.

Dumpsters will be available for use by West Orange residents only. Proof of residency and photo identification will be required at drop site.

No hazardous materials, tires, batteries, paint, etc. will be accepted. Normal household waste will not be accepted.

Any items containing Freon must be drained of said Freon and tagged by individual certified to do such work.

Appliances, furniture, metal and green waste will be accepted, but must be brought to the drop site.

The city will be unable to make arrangements for any “special pickups.”