October 15, 2021

PHOTO GALLERY: Wreck claims one life, another seriously injured

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 7:51 am Wednesday, October 13, 2021

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a fatal crash on Farm-to-Market 2802, west of Fox Trot near Mauriceville today, October 12, 2021.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 5:30 p.m., a 2007 Nissan SUV was traveling westbound on FM 2802. The vehicle was traveling at an unsafe speed while attempting to negotiate a curve and drove off the roadway to the right and overturned.

The driver of the Nissan has been identified as 50-year-old Patricia Harrington of Orange was pronounced deceased on scene by an Orange County Justice of the Peace. Her passenger, 58-year-old Paul Harrington, also of Orange, was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing, no additional information at this time.

Essie Bellfield Teapot Collection Sale

Today is Oct 15

Orange Covid numbers drop in past week

Wrinkle nets 22-4A CC title, Bobcats heading to regionals

