PHOTO GALLERY: Wreck claims one life, another seriously injured

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a fatal crash on Farm-to-Market 2802, west of Fox Trot near Mauriceville today, October 12, 2021.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 5:30 p.m., a 2007 Nissan SUV was traveling westbound on FM 2802. The vehicle was traveling at an unsafe speed while attempting to negotiate a curve and drove off the roadway to the right and overturned.

The driver of the Nissan has been identified as 50-year-old Patricia Harrington of Orange was pronounced deceased on scene by an Orange County Justice of the Peace. Her passenger, 58-year-old Paul Harrington, also of Orange, was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing, no additional information at this time.