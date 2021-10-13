OPINION: Story Over a Cup: Yes, I am judging you

There are certain things we do or can do which you should do without being poked or prodded.

Being environmentally responsible comes close to the top of the list.

I am not going to harp about climate change or the Green New Deal, others do it far better than I.

I am talking about little things. Like littering. Like Recycling.

I live in a rural area which used to be bad concerning people throwing cans in the ditches or trash out of their car windows as they sped by. I used to have a neighbor who every time they passed seemed to think that my ditch was a dust bin for his half drunken cans of beer.

I would collect the cans and go throw them in his driveway.

This continued until I realized how much I could make recycling cans. His littering problem, until I moved, bought a few nights on the town.

What always confused me was why a person who claims to love their community or country would spoil the natural beauty by littering.

Tsk, Tsk.

And on this note, I want to talk about recycling.

How many of you know there is a recycling program in Orange?

And before you roll your eyes back in your head, it is not expensive or is it a hassle.

Twelve bucks a month. It costs more to pay attention.

And before you say it, there is nothing complicated about it.

I know you are saying something like, “I do not want to have to sort things by material, color, country of origin, and whether or not the product plays in a league with the designated hitter rule.”

Just put it in the bag, set the cardboard under the bag and it is all picked up.

Even a caveman can do it.

Well now you are probably saying, “Well I bet I need to sacrifice virgins or something to sign up.”

No, even this is easy. Go to Keep Orange County Beautiful’s website, KOCB.org, click on the recycle button at the top of the home page and you are redirected to the company picking up the recycling.

So, in the light of the fact recycling is easy to do in Orange County, I am silently judging you for not recycling. I do not wish this on many people, but I hope your coffee is bitter and cold.

But hey, let me toss in a bit more. If you are a business or individual who needs a website, and you sign up for recyclops, shoot me an email. I build websites and will knock off 25% of my setup fees and maintenance fees if you do.

Win, win. I do not need to wish bad coffee on anyone, you receive a nice website, and we all have the gift of a cleaner Orange County.

And as one final note, if you have electronic waste like old TVs or computers, there is an e-waste collection on the 23rd of October at 8 a.m. in the Baptist Hospital Orange parking lot. So now, you have a chance to clean out your closets.

Michael Cole is a syndicated columnist that when he is not writing, he is plotting global domination. You can follow him at www.storyoveracup.com