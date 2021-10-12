expand
October 12, 2021

Courtesy photo Kiwanis Club introduces new officers for the upcoming year. They are Shane Johns – Immediate Past President, Patrick Harrelson – President, Harry Vine – Vice President, and Ginny Davis – Treasurer. Back row: Jim Wolf – Previous Lieutenant Governor. Secretary Dawn Martin is not pictured.

Kiwanis Club of Orange, Texas installs new officers

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:28 pm Tuesday, October 12, 2021

At the October 7, 2021, meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Orange, officers were installed for the coming year. These include Patrick Harrelson – President, Harry Vine – Vice President, Ginny Davis – Treasurer, and Dawn Martin – Secretary. Jim Wolf, Past Lieutenant Governor of the Texas Oklahoma District, installed the new officers.

The Kiwanis Club is a civic organization serving the children of Orange County. Some of these services include sponsoring the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Key Club, providing scholarships for Key Club seniors: sponsoring the Christmas Parade; and providing scholarships for elementary school book fairs, and donating to other programs in the county which serve children, and more.

For information on membership in Kiwanis, contact Shane Johns, at shanemannins@sbcglobal.net.

