October 12, 2021

Photo courtesy OFISD

Orangefield Debate Team racks up at WH Meet

By Van Wade

Published 12:48 pm Monday, October 11, 2021

The Orangefield High School Speech/Debate Team traveled to Saratoga, TX, to participate in the West Hardin Debate Clinic/Meet on October 9, 2021. Nineteen debaters competed in:

  • Varsity Extemporaneous Speaking
  • Novice Extemporaneous Speaking
  • Novice Lincoln Douglas Debate
  • Cross Examination Debate

The following students earned medals:

  • Major Copeland, 10th grader, 1st place in Novice Extemporaneous Speaking
  • Brayden Burgess & Bryce Moore, 12 graders, 1st place in Cross Ex Debate
  • Kimber Carpenter & Sidney Holderman, 10th graders, 2nd place in Cross Ex Debate
  • Gracie Cross & Leroy Bergeron, 11th graders, 3rd place in Cross Ex Debate
  • Hannah Block & Steyle Spurlock, 9th graders, 5th place in Cross Ex Debate

Other debaters include:

  • Sarenity Lindenberg
  • Pedro Silveira
  • Austin Rickenbrode
  • Aiden Taylor
  • Jett Stevenson
  • Zach Morrow
  • Calvin Kelly
  • Jacob Worthy
  • Jada Greiner
  • Kendyl Pennington

The teams are sponsored by Bridget Trawhon.

 

