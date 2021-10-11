Orangefield Debate Team racks up at WH Meet

The Orangefield High School Speech/Debate Team traveled to Saratoga, TX, to participate in the West Hardin Debate Clinic/Meet on October 9, 2021. Nineteen debaters competed in:

Varsity Extemporaneous Speaking

Novice Extemporaneous Speaking

Novice Lincoln Douglas Debate

Cross Examination Debate

The following students earned medals:

Major Copeland, 10th grader, 1st place in Novice Extemporaneous Speaking

Brayden Burgess & Bryce Moore, 12 graders, 1st place in Cross Ex Debate

Kimber Carpenter & Sidney Holderman, 10th graders, 2nd place in Cross Ex Debate

Gracie Cross & Leroy Bergeron, 11th graders, 3rd place in Cross Ex Debate

Hannah Block & Steyle Spurlock, 9th graders, 5th place in Cross Ex Debate

Other debaters include:

Sarenity Lindenberg

Pedro Silveira

Austin Rickenbrode

Aiden Taylor

Jett Stevenson

Zach Morrow

Calvin Kelly

Jacob Worthy

Jada Greiner

Kendyl Pennington

The teams are sponsored by Bridget Trawhon.