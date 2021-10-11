Orange Police Beat 10.8-10.10.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 8 – October 14, 2021:

Friday, Oct. 8

Criminal trespass at the 3800 block of Anderson Villa

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1400 block of Link Ave

Theft at the 1500 block of Link Ave

Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10

Controlled substance at State Hwy. 62 and Interstate 10.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Threats at the 1700 block of 16 th Street

Street Controlled substance at the 400 block of Camellia

Sunday, Oct. 10

Ordinance violation at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive

Warrant at the 700 block of Burton Ave

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2400 block of 16th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department