October 12, 2021

Orange Police Beat 10.8-10.10.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:48 pm Monday, October 11, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 8 – October 14, 2021:

Friday, Oct. 8

  • Criminal trespass at the 3800 block of Anderson Villa
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1400 block of Link Ave
  • Theft at the 1500 block of Link Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
  • Controlled substance at State Hwy. 62 and Interstate 10.

Saturday, Oct. 9

  • Threats at the 1700 block of 16th Street
  • Controlled substance at the 400 block of Camellia

Sunday, Oct. 10

  • Ordinance violation at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
  • Warrant at the 700 block of Burton Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2400 block of 16th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

