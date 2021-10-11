Lady Cards check in at No. 5 in latest state volleyball poll

Here is the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association State Volleyball Poll for the week of 10-11-15:

CLASS 2A (includes Class 1A)

Crawford 33-6 Beckville 35-3 Iola 31-7 Wink 31-3 Fayetteville 35-1 Thrall 29-7 Bremond 29-2 Bosqueville 31-1 San Isidro 28-4 Albany 25-3 Tom Bean 24-4 Cayuga 27-5 Yorktown 25-5 Blum 20-11 Schulenburg 27-9 Frost 19-5 Benjamin 286-6 Sulphur Bluff 19-6 Hawkins 21-3 Johnson City 23-10 Evadale 29-9 Veribest 24-5 Alvord 18-6 Northside 20-7 D’Hanis 24-9 Miami 23-7

Class 3A

White Oak 31-1 East Bernard 35-1 Holliday 30-5 Hardin 30-5 Bushland 25-4 Lorena 29-4 Gunter 25-6 Fairfield 29-6 Shallowater 31-4 Mount Vernon 20-5 Scurry-Rosser 23-4 Boyd 17-3 Big Sandy Harmony 24-2 Troy 23-5 Columbus 29-7 Grandview 26-8 Lyford 20-5 Franklin 27-9 Blue Ridge 21-4 Brownfield 261-4 Prairiland 17-5 Anderson-Shiro 22-6 Atlanta 18-6 Randolph 26-10 Paradise 27-7 Lexington 29-8

Class 4A

Farmersville 34-1 Hereford 37-2 Celina 30-1 Carthage 29-4 Bridge City 32-4 Bellville 29-8 Decatur 26-7 Wimberley 24-7 China Spring 25-9 Pleasanton 31-3 Kennedale 27-5 Rockport-Fulton 24-8 Stephenville 24-10 Hargrave 20-4 Benbrook 24-8 Needville 23-11 Paris 19-7 Iowa Park 26-12 Tuloso Midway 23-10 Midland Greenwood 29-7 Hondo 24-9 Bullard 20-9 Godley 26-8 Graham 26-9 Mountain View 21-6 Boerne 23-10

Class 5A

Dallas Highland Park 30-5 College Station 31-2 McKinney North 20-6 Pflugerville Hendrickson 33-5 Lucas Lovejoy 28-6 Dripping Springs 28-14 Barbers Hill 32-3 Lufkin 32-4 New Braunfels Canyon 33-8 Frisco Reedy 23-6 Gregory Portland 31-8 Leander Rouse 27-12 Mission Veteran’s Memorial 25-7 Colleyville Heritage 32-9 Austin Anderson 25-5 Mission Pioneer 31-3 El Paso Burges 23-4 Midlothian 29-7 Justin Northwest 22-9 Lake Creek 24-8 Liberty Hill 31-8 Lubbock Cooper 30-10 Manvel 26-11 Amarillo 27-11 Fulshear 28-12 Nederland 24-5

Class 6A