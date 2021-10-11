expand
October 12, 2021

Heritage House of OC presents the 5th Annual Historic Ghost Walk

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 7:38 am Monday, October 11, 2021

The Heritage House of Orange County will present the 5th Annual Historic Ghost Walk taking place at 905 W. Division on Saturday October 23 from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 pm. Featuring talent from Bridge City High School, Orangefield High School, and Vidor High School theatre departments. Come downtown and learn about the ghostly past of Orange County. This tour involves walking a little under a mile, so wear comfortable shoes.

Ticket prices are $5 for adults and $3 for children under 12 years old. Members of the Heritage House Museum of Orange County are free. Tours will leave every 15 minutes with the last tour departing at 6:30 p.m.

Free State Winery will sell a selection of wines and sangrias. BBQ sandwich meals will be available for $5.

