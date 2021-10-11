Alzheimer’s Insights: Make every step count

If you haven’t already, it’s time to join your local Walk to End Alzheimer’s! You can find it at https://act.alz.org/ Organize a team of your own, or join another team with friends! These one day Walk events are a fun way to spend a Saturday and help raise funds for Alzheimer’s research and education. All COVID protocols will be observed and we request that walkers be vaccinated.

A daily walk is not only good for your health, your waistline and your well-being – but also for your brain.

Studies have shown that physical activity – even mild physical activity such as walking – is associated with a decreased risk of cognitive impairment. Researchers have found that inactive, but otherwise healthy, seniors who begin an exercise program experience significantly improved cognitive function.

Studies most consistently demonstrate the exercise must be regular and tend toward the more vigorous side.

In people with mild cognitive impairment, walking just 5 miles a week reduced brain atrophy and cognitive decline by more than 50%.

So lace up your shoes, put the dog on a leash, and get ready to hit the pavement for the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s! Your brain will thank you for it – and so will we!

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

Scott Finley is Media Relations Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association® in Texas. He can be reached at scfinley@alz.org