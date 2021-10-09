Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 9.20-9.26.21

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from September 20 – September 26, 2021:

Monday, Sept. 20

Trespass at the 3000 block of Ancar Road in Orange

Theft at the 2400 block of North Main in Vidor

Runaway at the 8400 block of Morros Lane in Orange

Wreck at the 4900 block of Revere Lane in Vidor

Disturbance at the 2000 block of Killian Road inn Orange

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Theft at the South Terry and Havens Road in Vidor

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Criminal mischief at the 10000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange

Theft at the 16000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor

Theft at the 100 block of Old Highway in Vidor

Fraud on Rich Lane on Vidor

Theft at the 7300 block of Cohenour Road in Orange

Burglary at the 1300 block of North Tram Road in Vidor

Thursday, Sept. 23

Sexual assault in Orange

Animal bite ta the 3000 block of Hada Lane in Orange

Friday, Sept. 23

Theft on Tulane Road in Orange

Saturday, Sept. 24

Assist Bridge City Police Department

Disturbance on Lisa Street in Vidor.

Theft at the 300 block of Live Oak in Vidor

Theft at the 4000 block of Randall Road in Orange

Sunday, Sept. 26

Disturbance at the 500 block of Lost Lake Lane in Vidor

Found property at the 3700 block of Montrose Street in Vidor.

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office