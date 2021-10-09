expand
October 9, 2021

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 9.20-9.26.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:53 am Saturday, October 9, 2021

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from September 20 – September 26, 2021:

Monday, Sept. 20

  • Trespass at the 3000 block of Ancar Road in Orange
  • Theft at the 2400 block of North Main in Vidor
  • Runaway at the 8400 block of Morros Lane in Orange
  • Wreck at the 4900 block of Revere Lane in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 2000 block of Killian Road inn Orange

Tuesday, Sept. 21

  • Theft at the South Terry and Havens Road in Vidor

Wednesday, Sept. 22

  • Criminal mischief at the 10000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange
  • Theft at the 16000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor
  • Theft at the 100 block of Old Highway in Vidor
  • Fraud on Rich Lane on Vidor
  • Theft at the 7300 block of Cohenour Road in Orange
  • Burglary at the 1300 block of North Tram Road in Vidor

Thursday, Sept. 23

  • Sexual assault in Orange
  • Animal bite ta the 3000 block of Hada Lane in Orange

Friday, Sept. 23

  • Theft on Tulane Road in Orange

Saturday, Sept. 24

  • Assist Bridge City Police Department
  • Disturbance on Lisa Street in Vidor.
  • Theft at the 300 block of Live Oak in Vidor
  • Theft at the 4000 block of Randall Road in Orange

Sunday, Sept. 26

  • Disturbance at the 500 block of Lost Lake Lane in Vidor
  • Found property at the 3700 block of Montrose Street in Vidor.

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

