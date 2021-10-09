COVID numbers continue declining in OC

From staff reports

With 102 new cases of COVID reported for the week of Sep 28- Oct 4, 2021, there are 138 less active cases in Orange County than in the previous week. Total cases of COVID-19 are at 13,502 cases since March 2020. The number of recoveries is also rising at 196 more persons are reported to have recovered since the previous week.

There are 17 cases currently hospitalized, seven less than the previous week. Of those three are on ventilators, five less than the previous week. Two were fully vaccinated and 15 were not vaccinated.

The county is currently 37.87% vaccinated, 1.89% higher than last week.

The CDC recommends pregnant and breastfeeding women to get vaccinated:

COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all people 12 years and older, including women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant now, or might become pregnant in the future.

Evidence about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy has been growing. These data suggest that the benefits of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine outweigh any known or potential risks of vaccination during pregnancy.

There is currently no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems in women or men.

Pregnant and recently pregnant women are more likely to get severely ill with COVID-19 compared with non-pregnant women.

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine can protect you from severe illness from COVID-19.

CDC released the first U.S. data on the safety of receiving an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy. The report analyzed data from three safety monitoring systems in place to gather information about COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy. These early data did not find any safety concerns for pregnant people who were vaccinated or their babies.

Another report looked at pregnant people enrolled in the v-safe pregnancy registry who were vaccinated before 20 weeks of pregnancy. Scientists did not find an increased risk for miscarriage among people who received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy.

Many pregnancies reported in these safety monitoring systems are ongoing. CDC will continue to follow people vaccinated during all trimesters of pregnancy to better understand effects on pregnancy and babies.

COVID-19 illnesses have ranged from very mild to severe, including illness resulting death. While information so far suggests that most COVID-19 illness is mild, serious illness can occur and may cause some of one’s other medical conditions to become worse. People of all ages with severe, long lasting (chromic) medical conditions like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, for example, seem to be at higher risk of being hospitalized for COVID-19.