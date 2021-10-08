Vidor Police Beat 9.29-10.5.21

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from September 29 – October 5, 2021:

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Trespassing at the 21200 block of Interstate 10

Family disturbance at the 800 block of Sarver Street

Family disturbance at the 600 block of South Archie Street

Criminal mischief at the 3500 block of Evangeline Drive

Burglary at the 3400 block of Evangeline Drive

Suspicious person at Lynnwood and Sarver

Warrant at 800 block of Interstate 10

Warrant at the 900 block of North Tram Road

Thursday, Sept. 30

Theft at the 1300 block f Orange Street

Fraud at the 600 block of East Railroad Ave

Theft at the 200 block of Delores Street

Theft at the 1300 block of North Main Street

Threats at the 400 block of West Davis Loop

Sunday, Oct. 3

Suspicious person at the 400 block of South Main Street

Hit and run resulting in property damage at the 3700 block of State Hwy. 12

Warrant at the 600 block of South Archie Street

Monday, Oct. 4

Stolen property at the 1300 block of North Main Street

Suspicious person at Wilson and Bolivar

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Warrant at Farm to Market Road 1132 and Tram

Miscellaneous incidents at the 900 block of Forrest Lane

Trespassing at the 2100 block of Frazier Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department