October 9, 2021

Vidor Police Beat 9.29-10.5.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:33 pm Friday, October 8, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from September 29 – October 5, 2021:

Wednesday, Sept. 29

  • Trespassing at the 21200 block of Interstate 10
  • Family disturbance at the 800 block of Sarver Street
  • Family disturbance at the 600 block of South Archie Street
  • Criminal mischief at the 3500 block of Evangeline Drive
  • Burglary at the 3400 block of Evangeline Drive
  • Suspicious person at Lynnwood and Sarver
  • Warrant at 800 block of Interstate 10
  • Warrant at the 900 block of North Tram Road

Thursday, Sept. 30

  • Theft at the 1300 block f Orange Street
  • Fraud at the 600 block of East Railroad Ave
  • Theft at the 200 block of Delores Street
  • Theft at the 1300 block of North Main Street
  • Threats at the 400 block of West Davis Loop

Sunday, Oct. 3

  • Suspicious person at the 400 block of South Main Street
  • Hit and run resulting in property damage at the 3700 block of State Hwy. 12
  • Warrant at the 600 block of South Archie Street

Monday, Oct. 4

  • Stolen property at the 1300 block of North Main Street
  • Suspicious person at Wilson and Bolivar

Tuesday, Oct. 5

  • Warrant at Farm to Market Road 1132 and Tram
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 900 block of Forrest Lane
  • Trespassing at the 2100 block of Frazier Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

