State agencies encourage governments to apply for disaster mitigation grants

Access to $25 million in grants has opened to local communities applying for funding to support their disaster mitigation efforts.

The Texas General Land Office (GLO), Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), and Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) encourage local entities affected by specific disasters to apply to GLO for these grants.

Funding is available to assist eligible entities in developing or updating local hazard mitigation plans approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

An approved FEMA hazard mitigation plan benefits local communities by recognizing the risks and hazards that exist, identifying ways to reduce or eliminate these risks, and qualifying communities for additional grant-funded programs.

Local jurisdictions may be eligible for up to $100,000 in support from the GLO to develop a new Local Hazard Mitigation Plan. Additionally, communities may be eligible for a lesser amount to update an existing plan or use as the local match for an approved FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program local hazard mitigation plan update award.

Communities must be in federally declared counties or ZIP codes from Hurricane Harvey, the 2015 floods, or the 2016 floods to be eligible.