Orange Police Beat 10.7.21

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 7, 2021:

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at MacArthur Drive and Strickland

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 400 block of 16 th Street

Street Stolen property at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62

Assault at the 3800 block of Anderson Villa

Homicide at the 600 block of Burton

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department