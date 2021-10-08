Orange Police Beat 10.7.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 7, 2021:
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at MacArthur Drive and Strickland
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 400 block of 16th Street
- Stolen property at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62
- Assault at the 3800 block of Anderson Villa
- Homicide at the 600 block of Burton
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department