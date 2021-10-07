expand
October 8, 2021

Orange Police Beat 10.5-10.6.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:49 am Thursday, October 7, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 5 – October 6, 2021:

Tuesday, Oct. 5

  • Missing person at the 100 block of Schley Ave
  • Assault at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
  • Controlled substance at the 2800 block of Enner

Wednesday, Oct. 6

  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 1700 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at MLK and Farm to Market Road 1130
  • Fraud at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Stolen vehicle at the 500 block of Bluebonnet Road
  • Theft at the 2900 block of Lutcher Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

