Orange Police Beat 10.5-10.6.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 5 – October 6, 2021:

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Missing person at the 100 block of Schley Ave

Assault at the 4000 block of Sikes Road

Controlled substance at the 2800 block of Enner

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Miscellaneous incidents at the 1700 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at MLK and Farm to Market Road 1130

Fraud at the 3700 block of 16 th Street

Street Stolen vehicle at the 500 block of Bluebonnet Road

Theft at the 2900 block of Lutcher Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department