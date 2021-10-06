OPINION: Positive Highlights- Taking care of your mental health

I am a huge advocate for Mental Health Awareness and believe everyone should take care of themselves mentally. Mental Health is so important and I am excited to announce that Livol LLC will be providing services to help with coaching in Mental Health.

I am blessed to be a Certified Holistic Health Coach and with that I provide coaching sessions to not only help with health/wellness, but with mental health and positive dynamics that will help people reach personal goals.

Anyone who knows me knows I am all about positivity and love, and here at Livol, we are so excited to offer this service to our amazing clients.

You can book for sessions through the website www.livolherbalnutrition.com and all questions can be asked by reaching me via email MaryEkene@livolherbalnutrition.com

Livol LLC as well as other extraordinary organizations are all for helping with Mental Health and letting people know you are not alone.

City of Orange, let us all continue to love and support one another. You never know what the next person is going through.

Mary Ekene/ Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.,/ Executive Board NAACP Orange Chapter/ Activist & Author of Bring Positivity Back/ CEO & Founder of Livol LLC