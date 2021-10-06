expand
Ad Spot

October 8, 2021

OPD searches for missing man

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 11:01 am Wednesday, October 6, 2021

The City of Orange Police Department is currently investigating a missing persons case.

Samarius Anderson, 25, was last seen on Monday, October 4, 2021, around 9 a.m.

Samarius is a black male, height 5-08, weight 160, short black hair, and a beard.

Samarius suffers from mental disabilities, is insulin dependent, and has a body limb deformity to his left hand.

Last seen wearing an orange jacket and carrying a dark colored backpack.

If anyone has any information about Samarius Anderson’s whereabouts, please contact the City of Orange Police Department at 409-883-1026.

More News

Traffic Alert 10.8.21

State agencies encourage governments to apply for disaster mitigation grants

Brad and Big Rich’s Cajun Chef’s Cookoff set for Oct. 16

Game Warden Field Notes 10.8.21

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar