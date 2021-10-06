Lady Cardinals down Vidor in 4

VIDOR – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals fought off the Vidor Lady Pirates 25-17, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15 to remain perfect in District 22-4A play as the second half of district action cranked up Tuesday night at Pirate Gym.

The Lady Cardinals (32-4, 7-0) received another tough battle from the Lady Pirates (4-3 in district) after the two squads played a five-gamer in Bridge City when 22-4A play started.

Morgan Louvier had 18 digs and 11 kills for the Lady Cardinals.

Harlee Tupper posted 14 kills, 14 digs and an ace. Taryn Doiron notched 30 assists, nine digs, five kills and three aces. Caryss Carpenter claimed 11 digs, four kills and two aces. Demi Carter had six kills and three aces and Lauren Richter notched four aces and three digs.

The Lady Cardinals will host second-place Orangefield Friday at 4:30 p.m.

In other 22-4A action Tuesday the LC-M Lady Bears improved to 4-3 in 22-4A play with a come-from-behind 23-25, 11-25, 25-11, 25-14, 15-9 victory over the Lumberton Lady Raiders.