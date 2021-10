From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 4, 2021:

Theft at the 1500 block of 37 th Street

Street Trespassing on Circle C

Warrant at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87

Controlled substance at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive

Sexual offense reported

Assault at the 200 block of Camellia Ave

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department