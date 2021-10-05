LC-M Theatre to present fall musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

LCM Theatre will present their fall musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee on October 21st, 23rd and 24th in the LCM High School Auditorium. The show is directed by Ashley Dennison. Performances are at both 7:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

The show centers on a fictional spelling bee set in a geographically ambiguous Putnam Valley Middle School. Six quirky adolescents compete in the Bee, run by three equally quirky grown-ups. Who will win? Come find out!

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online through LCM High School’s PayK12 website or at the door.