October 5, 2021

Photo courtesy Andrea Tupper The Bridge City Lady Cardinals climbed up to No. 5 in this week's Class 4A state volleyball rankings.

Bridge City chimes in at No. 5 in latest volleyball state rankings

By Van Wade

Published 9:29 am Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Here is this week’s Texas High School Girls Coaches Association State volleyball poll:

Class 2A (includes Class 1A)

  1. Crawford 31-6
  2. Beckville 33-4
  3. Iola 29-7
  4. Wink 29-3
  5. Fayetteville 33-1
  6. Thrall 26-7
  7. Bremond 26-2
  8. Bosqueville 30-1
  9. San Isidro 25-4
  10. Albany 22-3
  11. Tom Bean 22-4
  12. Cayuga 24-5
  13. Yorktown 22-5
  14. Blum 17-11
  15. Northside 19-6
  16. Schulenburg 25-9
  17. Frost 17-5
  18. Benjamin 26-6
  19. Evadale 27-9
  20. Sulphur Bluff 17-6
  21. Hawkins 15-3
  22. Johnson City 22-10
  23. Freer 12-2
  24. Veribest 22-5
  25. Strawn 16-4

Class 3A

  1. White Oak 29-1
  2. East Bernard 33-1
  3. Big Sandy Harmony 23-1
  4. Holliday 29-5
  5. Hardin 29-5
  6. Bushland 24-4
  7. Lorena 26-4
  8. Gunter 23-6
  9. Troy 23-4
  10. Fairfield 27-6
  11. Shallowater 30-4
  12. Brazos 27-9
  13. Scurry-Rosser 21-4
  14. Natalia 18-4
  15. Boyd 20-5
  16. Columbus 26-7
  17. Grandview 23-8
  18. Lyford 19-5
  19. Franklin 25-9
  20. Blue Ridge 19-4
  21. Brownfield 21-4
  22. Prairiland 15-5
  23. Anderson-Shiro 19-6
  24. Atlanta 16-6
  25. Randolph 23-10

Class 4A

  1. Farmersville 32-1
  2. Hereford 34-2
  3. Celina 29-1
  4. Carthage 28-4
  5. Bridge City 31-4
  6. Bellville 27-8
  7. Decatur 24-7
  8. Wimberley 22-7
  9. China Spring 23-9
  10. Pleasanton 30-3
  11. Kennedale 25-5
  12. Rockport-Fulton 23-8
  13. San Elizario 22-6
  14. Godley 26-7
  15. Stephenville 21-10
  16. Brownsboro 18-5
  17. Hargrave 18-4
  18. Benbrook 22-8
  19. Bullard 19-8
  20. Needville 22-11
  21. Paris 19-7
  22. Midland Greenwood 27-6
  23. Graham 25-8
  24. Boerne 22-9
  25. Iowa Park 24-12

Class 5A

  1. Dallas Highland Park 28-5
  2. College Station 29-2
  3. Leander Rouse 26-11
  4. McKinney North 18-6
  5. Pflugerville Hendrickson 31-5
  6. Lucas Lovejoy 27-6
  7. Dripping Springs 27-14
  8. Barbers Hill 31-3
  9. Lufkin 30-4
  10. New Braunfels Canyon 31-8
  11. Frisco Reedy 21-6
  12. Gregory Portland 29-8
  13. Mission Veteran’s Memorial 23-7
  14. Colleyville Heritage 30-9
  15. Austin Anderson 23-5
  16. Mission Pioneer 29-3
  17. El Paso Burges 21-4
  18. Midlothian 27-7
  19. Justin Northwest 20-9
  20. Lake Creek  22-8
  21. Lubbock Cooper 28-10
  22. Manvel 25-11
  23. San Antonio McCollum 20-5
  24. Amarillo 25-11
  25. Fulshear 26-12

Class 6A

  1. Flower Mound 30-3
  2. San Antonio Brandeis 33-2
  3. Arlington Martin 27-2
  4. Pearland Dawson 31-4
  5. Houston Cypress Ranch 31-3
  6. El Paso Franklin 34-3
  7. Austin 31-5
  8. V.R. Eaton 27-2
  9. Smithson Valley 28-4
  10. The Woodlands 32-5
  11. Austin Lake Travis 31-10
  12. Klein 28-8
  13. San Antonio Reagan 34-6
  14. Katy Tompkins 26-5
  15. Laredo United 23-4
  16. Harlingen 28-5
  17. Garland Sachse 26-9
  18. Round Rock 29-10
  19. Denton Guyer 15-9
  20. Ridge Point 25-9
  21. Austin Vandegrift  28-9
  22. Plano West 21-7
  23. San Antonio O’Connor 24-10
  24. Laredo Alexander 17-8
  25. Lewisville Marcus 23-6

 

