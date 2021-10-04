Orange Police Beat 10.1-10.3.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 1 – October 3, 2021:

Friday, Oct. 1

Theft at the 1300 block of West John Ave

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16 th and Sunset

and Sunset Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1500 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 4900 block of Meeks Drive

Saturday, Oct. 2

Warrant at the 1600 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on Farm to Market Road 1130 at City Limit sign

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 800 block of Simmons Drive

Assault at the 100 block of East Florida Street

Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2000 block of Burton Ave

Sunday, Oct. 3

Disturbance at the 2200 block of Spring Oak Lane

Harassment at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Deadly conduct at the 700 block of 2 nd Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16 th Street and Burton

Street and Burton Damaged property at the 600 block of Bridal Wreath Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department