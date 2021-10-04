expand
Ad Spot

October 5, 2021

Orange Police Beat 10.1-10.3.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 1:35 pm Monday, October 4, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 1 – October 3, 2021:

Friday, Oct. 1

  • Theft at the 1300 block of West John Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th and Sunset
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1500 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 4900 block of Meeks Drive

Saturday, Oct. 2

  • Warrant at the 1600 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on Farm to Market Road 1130 at City Limit sign
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 800 block of Simmons Drive
  • Assault at the 100 block of East Florida Street
  • Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2000 block of Burton Ave

Sunday, Oct. 3

  • Disturbance at the 2200 block of Spring Oak Lane
  • Harassment at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Deadly conduct at the 700 block of 2nd Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th Street and Burton
  • Damaged property at the 600 block of Bridal Wreath Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

More News

Today is Oct 5

Florida man, a convicted rapist and armed robber, assumed another’s identity for over 40 years, pleads guilty

High-ranking gang member gets substantial sentence for drug trafficking

Financial Aid Tip of the Month: Students have different education options after high school

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Lifestyle

Today is Oct 5

Crime

Florida man, a convicted rapist and armed robber, assumed another’s identity for over 40 years, pleads guilty

Crime

High-ranking gang member gets substantial sentence for drug trafficking

Education

Financial Aid Tip of the Month: Students have different education options after high school

News

Edison Plaza to be the New Home of Provost Umphrey Law Firm

Lifestyle

Nominations Sought for Mayor’s Arts Awards

News

Lawsuit filed by worker burned in fire at Westlake Chemical

Crime

Orange Police Beat 10.1-10.3.21

News

Getting the coffee bean cartons together at BCE

News

Battlin’ Bear Band brings home a title

Lifestyle

Today is Oct 4

Lifestyle

Ask Rusty – Will My Social Security Be Reduced in the Future?

Lifestyle

FAITH: Hearts in Touch- A reminder to breathe is always welcomed

Home and Garden

Examine landscapes to learn what thrived through summer

Business

Quinn Minute – Goldilocks and the bears

Lifestyle

Today is Oct 3

Lifestyle

A garden is more than pretty flowers

Crime

Instagram Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 19+ Years

Lifestyle

Great ways to keep your mind sharp as you age

Crime

OC Sheriff’s Office invetsigates threats to a Vidor student

Local

Meals on Wheels receives county resolution

Local

United Way Presents: Jackson Community Center improving math, reading and grammar skills

Home and Garden

Master Gardeners: Dos and don’ts of Fall landscape cleanup

Lifestyle

And Now You Know: Dr. Louis Olney Thompson was one of Orange’s “Family Doctors”