expand
Ad Spot

October 5, 2021

Nominations Sought for Mayor’s Arts Awards

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:04 pm Monday, October 4, 2021

LAKE CHARLES – The Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA and the City of Lake Charles are currently accepting nominations from the public for persons to be honored at the 2021 Mayor’s Arts Awards ceremony which will be at L’Auberge Lake Charles on November 10th.

The Mayor’s Arts Awards honors those working in the arts by recognizing the contributions of Southwest Louisiana’s creative workers, patrons, and artists to the region’s culture. Mayor Nic Hunter will present the awards to each recipient. 

 “In spite of the trial and tribulations our area has faced recently, our creative community has not stopped entertaining and bringing color to our world.”  stated Devan Corbello, Arts & Humanities Council Executive Director. “The Mayor’s Arts Awards is the perfect place to honor those who help inspire our creative side.”

 The categories include Artist of the Year, Citizen of the Arts, Citizen of the Humanities, Arts Educator of the Year, Arts Organization of the Year, and Patron of the Year. The Keystone Award is also given to an individual who works diligently behind the scenes, without whom programs and performances would not be possible. 

 Award winners are chosen by an independent panel and the recipients will be notified individually. This year’s event will be held at L’Auberge Lake Charles at a small banquet ceremony. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-mayors-arts-awards-tickets-183620974277

 The event is sponsored by The City of Lake Charles, L’Auberge Lake Charles, and the Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA. 

 Those who wish to nominate an organization, individual, or group can download a nomination form at www.artscouncilswla.org/events/whats-coming-up/mayors-art-awards/. 

 Nominations must be received by the Arts Council office no later than Friday, October 15, 2021. For more information about this year’s Mayor’s Arts Awards, call the Arts Council at 439-2787 or email Devan Corbello at devanc@artscouncilswla.org. 

More News

Today is Oct 5

Florida man, a convicted rapist and armed robber, assumed another’s identity for over 40 years, pleads guilty

High-ranking gang member gets substantial sentence for drug trafficking

Financial Aid Tip of the Month: Students have different education options after high school

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Lifestyle

Today is Oct 5

Crime

Florida man, a convicted rapist and armed robber, assumed another’s identity for over 40 years, pleads guilty

Crime

High-ranking gang member gets substantial sentence for drug trafficking

Education

Financial Aid Tip of the Month: Students have different education options after high school

News

Edison Plaza to be the New Home of Provost Umphrey Law Firm

Lifestyle

Nominations Sought for Mayor’s Arts Awards

News

Lawsuit filed by worker burned in fire at Westlake Chemical

Crime

Orange Police Beat 10.1-10.3.21

News

Getting the coffee bean cartons together at BCE

News

Battlin’ Bear Band brings home a title

Lifestyle

Today is Oct 4

Lifestyle

Ask Rusty – Will My Social Security Be Reduced in the Future?

Lifestyle

FAITH: Hearts in Touch- A reminder to breathe is always welcomed

Home and Garden

Examine landscapes to learn what thrived through summer

Business

Quinn Minute – Goldilocks and the bears

Lifestyle

Today is Oct 3

Lifestyle

A garden is more than pretty flowers

Crime

Instagram Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 19+ Years

Lifestyle

Great ways to keep your mind sharp as you age

Crime

OC Sheriff’s Office invetsigates threats to a Vidor student

Local

Meals on Wheels receives county resolution

Local

United Way Presents: Jackson Community Center improving math, reading and grammar skills

Home and Garden

Master Gardeners: Dos and don’ts of Fall landscape cleanup

Lifestyle

And Now You Know: Dr. Louis Olney Thompson was one of Orange’s “Family Doctors”