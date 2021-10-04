expand
Ad Spot

October 5, 2021

LDWF Agents Assist LSP with Locating Fugitive in Iberville Parish

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:32 pm Monday, October 4, 2021

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents assisted the Louisiana State Police (LSP) in tracking down a fugitive in Iberville Parish on Sept. 22.
Agents assisted the LSP in arresting Zachery C. Lavigne, 38, of Prairieville, for felony larceny.
On Sept. 22, LDWF agents were notified by LSP about searching for Lavigne, whom was a wanted fugitive with active arrest warrants for felony larceny.  Lavigne was suspected to be in an area surrounded by water in Bayou Pigeon.
LDWF agents immediately searched the area in question and located Lavigne’s truck at a boat launch.  They then observed Lavigne in a vessel heading towards the boat launch and they notified the LSP’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit.
At the boat launch the LSP Fugitive Apprehension Unit with assistance from LDWF agents arrested Lavigne without incident.  Lavigne possessed a stolen firearm and was over the limit of bass at the time of his arrest.
LDWF agents cited him for over the limit of bass and fishing without a fishing license.  Over the limit of bass brings a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail.  Fishing without a fishing license carries up to a $50 fine and 15 days in jail.
Agents involved in this case are Senior Agent Christopher Hebert, Senior Agent Jeremy Foret, Sgt. T.J. Ashley and Senior Agent Nelson Kennerson.

More News

Today is Oct 5

Florida man, a convicted rapist and armed robber, assumed another’s identity for over 40 years, pleads guilty

High-ranking gang member gets substantial sentence for drug trafficking

Financial Aid Tip of the Month: Students have different education options after high school

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Lifestyle

Today is Oct 5

Crime

Florida man, a convicted rapist and armed robber, assumed another’s identity for over 40 years, pleads guilty

Crime

High-ranking gang member gets substantial sentence for drug trafficking

Education

Financial Aid Tip of the Month: Students have different education options after high school

News

Edison Plaza to be the New Home of Provost Umphrey Law Firm

Lifestyle

Nominations Sought for Mayor’s Arts Awards

News

Lawsuit filed by worker burned in fire at Westlake Chemical

Crime

Orange Police Beat 10.1-10.3.21

News

Getting the coffee bean cartons together at BCE

News

Battlin’ Bear Band brings home a title

Lifestyle

Today is Oct 4

Lifestyle

Ask Rusty – Will My Social Security Be Reduced in the Future?

Lifestyle

FAITH: Hearts in Touch- A reminder to breathe is always welcomed

Home and Garden

Examine landscapes to learn what thrived through summer

Business

Quinn Minute – Goldilocks and the bears

Lifestyle

Today is Oct 3

Lifestyle

A garden is more than pretty flowers

Crime

Instagram Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 19+ Years

Lifestyle

Great ways to keep your mind sharp as you age

Crime

OC Sheriff’s Office invetsigates threats to a Vidor student

Local

Meals on Wheels receives county resolution

Local

United Way Presents: Jackson Community Center improving math, reading and grammar skills

Home and Garden

Master Gardeners: Dos and don’ts of Fall landscape cleanup

Lifestyle

And Now You Know: Dr. Louis Olney Thompson was one of Orange’s “Family Doctors”