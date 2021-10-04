Lawsuit filed by worker burned in fire at Westlake Chemical

Houston attorneys Mo Aziz, David Baluk, and Morgan Mills of Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Agosto, Aziz & Stogner filed suit after an explosion at a Louisiana chemical plant injured six contract employees.

The incident occurred at Westlake Chemical, a petrochemical plant located approximately fifteen miles west of Lake Charles in Sulfur, Louisiana, in the Petro Complex 2 Unit. According to a spokesperson for the company, the unit is used in the production of ethylene and was undergoing maintenance at the time of the explosion.

Around 11 p.m. on September 27, 2021, Gregory Green was working at the plant as a hydro blaster when the Petro 2 ethane cracker exploded, causing a flash fire which engulfed Mr. Green in flames and knocked him unconscious. As a result of the incident, Mr. Green suffered second-degree burns to over 40 percent of his body as well as a broken right leg, broken pelvis, ruptured ear drums, injuries to his back, and concussive injuries to his head and neck.

The lawsuit is against the owner and operators of the chemical plant and was filed in Harris County, Texas, where the owner and operators are headquartered. An application for a temporary restraining order was also filed to have the ethane cracker preserved and inspected.