High-ranking gang member gets substantial sentence for drug trafficking

HOUSTON – A 33 year-old Houston man with a lengthy criminal history has been ordered to federal prison after packaging thousands of ecstasy pills for sale, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Marquese Scott aka Fatboi pleaded guilty Feb. 9, 2019, to possession with intent to distribute MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy. He has been repeatedly documented as a high-ranking member of the 59 PIRU Criminal Street Gang and has many tattoos identifying him as such.

Today, U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen sentenced him to a total of 210 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by three years of supervised release. At the hearing, the court heard about Scott’s lengthy criminal record, including aggravated sexual assault of a child, theft, multiple convictions of robbery, carjacking, drug possession, failing to register as a sex offender, unauthorized use of a vehicle and harassment of a public servant. Further, following the drug trafficking in the instant offense, Scott was convicted of dangerous conduct after he got into a fight with his co-defendant – Nicole Olajide, 33, Houston – and her mother, threatened to kill them and then slashed their tires with a knife. During sentencing, Scott attempted to introduce letters from them claiming it was Olajide’s fault he had done so.

In pronouncing the sentence, Judge Hanen noted Scott’s lengthy criminal history, including his convictions of violent crimes including his past convictions for robbery and and deadly conduct.

In 2018, Scott announced to potential buyers that he was selling several multi-kilogram quantities of meth and ecstasy. He then sent photographs of himself with several rocks of meth and “K-Packs,” which are gallon-sized baggies, each containing approximately ecstasy 1,000 pills. Scott advertised 6,000 ecstasy pills for $3,500.

Authorities executed a search warrant and found Scott and Olajide packaging ecstasy into the K-Packs. They recovered a total of approximately four kilograms of ecstasy.

Olajide had also pleaded guilty and later sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for her role in the offense.

Scott has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and Houston Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Laurence Goldman is prosecuting the case.