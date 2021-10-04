expand
October 5, 2021

Financial Aid Tip of the Month: Students have different education options after high school

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:18 pm Monday, October 4, 2021

Many students think of education after high school as the traditional four-year college degree. However, students who don’t want to go that route have other options from which to choose, according to KHEAA.

One option is to get a two-year degree that leads to a job in the workforce. A second option is a diploma or certificate that takes six to 18 months to finish, then find a job.

Students can often take advantage of federal and state financial aid programs to help them pay for that training. They should contact the financial aid office of the school they plan to attend to learn more about student aid.

Military service is another option students have. That doesn’t mean their education has to stop at high school. All branches of the service have education options for service men and women, either while they’re in uniform or after their discharge. Many states have college aid programs for National Guard members.

Service members should contact their unit educational office to discuss their student aid options.

KHEAA is a public, non-profit agency established in 1966 to improve students’ access to college. It provides information about financial aid and financial literacy at no cost to students and parents.

KHEAA also helps colleges manage their student loan default rates and verify information submitted on the FAFSA. For more information about those services, visit www.kheaa.com.

