October 5, 2021

Today is Oct 3

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:27 am Sunday, October 3, 2021

National Boyfriend Day

Observed every October 3rd, National Boyfriend Day is a holiday on which people can spend time with their significant other. Although this holiday wasn’t created as an official holiday—meaning that nothing closes on this day—it is a holiday that’s been gaining in popularity for the past few years. It was originally created as a response to National Girlfriends Day, a holiday that is celebrated on August 1st every year, but it has since taken on a life of its own. It’s the perfect day for people to take their boyfriends out for a night on the town, for a nice dinner, or to curl up with them and watch a movie. It’s the perfect day for people to show their boyfriends a little bit of love and affection as well, so think of it as a holiday that’s the sequel to Valentine’s Day.

***

National Kevin Day

Everybody needs love — including anyone named Kevin. If you have been neglecting your Kevins lately, here’s your chance to right a wrong. National Kevin Day aka National Hug-a-Kevin Day (not to be confused with Kevin Day, a British comedian) takes place on October 3 or April 20, depending on how much traffic social media users generate for either day. (Yes, this is a fairly crazy day to research and follow but we’re doing our best to make sense out of it.) Bottom line, grab a Kevin (with permission, of course) and give a hug.

**

National Golf Lover’s Day

Salsa Golf (Argentinean Ketchup) Recipe

Ingredients

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon juice from 1 lemon (optional)

Directions

Whisk together mayonnaise, ketchup, and lemon juice (if using) in a small bowl. Use immediately or transfer to an airtight container and store in refrigerator for up to a month.

