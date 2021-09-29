Community Briefs 9.29.21

Send community calendar events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com

2021 Gumbo Cook-Off

The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce is holding an event at the Riverside Family Pavilion. Setting up the tents will be on Friday, October 1, from 8 a.m.- 9 a.m. The cooking begins on Saturday, October 2 at 7 a.m. Judging begins at 2 p.m. Winners will be announced at 4 p.m. The entry fee is $50. To register email membership@orangetexaschamber.org to request an application.

Backyard Pond Program

Texas Agrilife Extension Service Auditorium will be holding an event for the Backyard Pond Program on October 5 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at 1225 Pearl Street, Suite 200 in Beaumont. This event will include how to check for water quality, pond designs, stocking, and aquatic weed management. It will also include Tyler and Nikki Fitzgerald as the speakers for the event. Cost for each person is $25, meal included. Deadline to register is October 4, 2021. To register call 409-835-8461 or go to www.eventbrite.com

Free Diabetes Classes

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension of Orange County will be holding free Do Well Be Well with Diabetes classes. Join us in learning how to prevent and control your type 2 diabetes, eat healthy and much more to control your diabetes. The series will last for 5 classes on October 5, 7, 12, 14, and 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. They will be held at the Raymond Gould Community Center at 385 Claiborne St, Vidor, TX. To get the full educational benefit, you need to attend all 5 classes if possible. Call the Extension Office at 409-882-7010 to sign-up for this series.

10th Annual Cosmic Costume Bowling Tournament

Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce will be holding a bowling tournament on Tuesday, October 26, from 6 -9 p.m. It will be located at Max Bowl 3500 Regional Drive, Port Arthur, Tx. You can buy sponsors ranging from $150 – $2,000. Contact Port Arthur Chamber, 409-963-1107, for more info.

Mother’s Day Out Program

Registration for the North Orange Baptist Church Mother’s Day Out program is open! Fall registration has begun for preschool program at North Orange Baptist Church, 4775 N. 16th Street in Orange. Classes are Tuesday and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information or to enroll, contact Jan Manshack at 409-920-0149. Class sizes are limited so register as soon as possible.

Depot Day

Depot Day is scheduled for 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at The Orange Train Depot Museum. Admission is free for all ages. Activities include kiddie train, bounce house, petting zoo, balloon artist, pony rides, food and craft vendors, train exhibit, tours of the Depot. Live entertainment will include RealStage Mobile Entertainment, Orange Community Players, and Orange Blossom Dancers.

Parenting Class

Wells of Agape is holding a Parenting Class from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, October 16, at Life Church Orange, 18389 Hwy. 62 in Orange (near the Hwy 62 and FM 105 intersection). Requirement to receive a Certificate of Completion is $40 per person, cash only. One must attend from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. to receive the certificate. To register or more information visit www.wellsofagape.org and select Services Tab. Topics offered in this class (subject to change) are Anger Management, Communication Skills, Household Management/Discipline Co-Parenting, Abandonment and Spiritual Aspects. If you have any questions, text 409-221-5425

Hospice Volunteers Needed

Southeast Texas Hospice is currently recruiting for new volunteers. Be part of making a difference for someone when they need it most. We need volunteers for companionship visits with our hospice patients and volunteers for crafts and office work.

Call the office (409)886-0622 or send a DM on Facebook for more questions or if you’re ready to get your training started.

Registration for Fall Craft Fair underway

This Very Important Date Just Around the Corner! The VFW AUX 2775 Fall Craft Fair will be held in the VFW Hall at 5303 N. 16th Street in Orange on Saturday October 9, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The cost per table is $15. If you are setting up with clothes racks or tent frames the space and table will be $20. Parking lot spaces can be made available cost depends on amount of space needed. The venders will be able to set up on Friday October 8 ,2021 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Early registration guarantees you a spot. Please return the bottom portion of the page to Mary Snapp, 7927 Sandra Ln, Orange, TX 77632. Registration form available at https://tinyurl.com/2ecy2sw8

County Fair Youth Food & Craft Project Show

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in conjunction with the Orange County Livestock Show will be hosting a Youth Food & Craft Project Show Friday, October 8, 7 pm at the Tin Top 2 Arena. The Contest is open to youth that are enrolled in school, private, public or homeschool. The age divisions are Junior grades 3rd-5th, Intermediate grades 6th-8th and Senior grades 9th-12th. Divisions that can be entered are Food, Industrial Arts, Family & Community Science, Art, Photography, and Horticulture. There is no fee to entry the contest. Go to orange.agrilife.org and click on the County Fair Food & Craft Project Contest for Youth, there you will see the categories in each division. If you do not have access to a computer, contact the AgriLife office and we will assist you 409-882-7010.

Orangetober Festival

The City of Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau is THRILLED to announce the inaugural Orangetober Festival! This event will be held October 1 & 2 at the Riverside Pavilion, located at 708 Simmons Drive. The Orangetober Festival will feature a pumpkin village, vendor market, live entertainment, food vendors, gumbo cookoff and much more!

Vendor Market Contact – 409.883.1011 or 409.221.4346

Gumbo Cook-Off Contact – 409.883.3536

BC National Night Out 2021

Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is holding a night out on October 5, 2021 from 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Bridge City Park, which will be located at 105 Parkside Drive Bridge City, Tx. No payment required for registry. Call 409-735-5671 to enter your business or organization with a free booth.

Granger 5K

Granger Chevrolet will be hosting its annual Granger 5K on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The event is professional timed and medals will be awarded to the Top 3 Finishers by age and gender. To register early go to granger5K.com.