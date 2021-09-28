Port Arthur Public Library selected for national NASA@ My Library STEAM programming initiative

Port Arthur, Texas─ Port Arthur Public Library has been selected through a competitive application process to be part of NASA@ My Library, an education initiative created to increase and enhance STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) learning opportunities for library patrons throughout the nation, including geographic areas and populations currently underrepresented in STEAM education.

“Port Arthur Public Library” is one of just 60 libraries nationwide to be part of this initiative, and we’re thrilled to have been selected,” said Carolyn M Thibodeaux, Program Director. “We look forward to introducing STEAM concepts to our younger patrons and to exploring the universe together with people of all ages during our public programs in 2021 and 2022.”

As a NASA@ My Library Partner, Port Arthur Public Library will hold public programs that explore NASA science and technology, specifically around NASA’s newest next-generation telescope launch (fall 2021), the first telescope images (spring 2022), and as part of the Collaborative Summer Library Program (summer 2022). More information, including a program schedule, will be available in the coming months at paplibrary.org and social media pages of the City of Port Arthur.

Approximately 150 libraries applied to be part of the program.

As part of this initiative, Port Arthur Public Library will receive training and resources to implement NASA events and programming, access to a university Subject Matter Expert (SME) to support patron engagement, and $1,600 for programming expenses.

These resources, along with support by the NASA@ My Library team, will enable Port Arthur Public to conduct excellent NASA STEAM programming and activities. NASA@ My Library will create compelling learning experiences for Port Arthur Public Library’s community and share the story, science, and adventure of NASA’s scientific explorations of planet Earth, our solar system, and the universe beyond.

NASA@ My Library is offered by the National Center for Interactive Learning (NCIL) at the Space Science Institute (SSI) in partnership with the ALA Public Programs Office, Lunar and Planetary Institute (LPI) , and Education Development Center (EDC). This material is based upon work supported by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration under cooperative agreement No. NNX16AE30A. This work was also assisted and supported by the Space Science Institute, which was the recipient of the cooperative agreement. Any opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of NASA or the Space Science Institute.