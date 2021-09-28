Orange Police Beat 9.17-9.23.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from September 17 – September 23, 2021:

Friday, Sept. 17

Controlled substance at the 2600 block of International

Hit and run resulting in a fatality at the 3200 block of Edgar Brown Drive

Assault at the 2300 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 400 block of 16 th Street

Street Assault at the 1300 block of West John Ave

Saturday, Sept. 18

Damaged property at the 600 block of Burton Ave

Warrant at Wexford

Assault at the 100 block of Pine Ave

Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 5000 block of Bob Hall Road

Sunday, Sept. 19

Trespassing at the 1500 block of 10 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 6700 block of Farm to Market Road 105

Cruelty towards a child at the 300 block of West Dewey Ave

Monday, Sept. 20

Theft at the 1400 block of 14 th Street

Street Runaway at the 200 block of Strickland Drive

Theft at the 1700 block of 16 th Street

Street Assault at the 400 block of Crepe Myrtle Ave

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Theft at the 5500 block of Mickler Drive

Warrant at the 4500 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1500 block of 16th Street

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Cruelty towards a child at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Assist other agency at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Theft at the 3400 block of Interstate 10

Thursday, Sept. 23

Miscellaneous incidents at the 1000 block of State Hwy 87

Warrant at the 200 block of Decatur Ave

Assault at the 2200 block of Norwood Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department