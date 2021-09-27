Lady Cardinals move up to No. 6 in latest Class 4A state poll

Here is the Texas High School Girls Coaches Association Top 25 in each class:

Class 2A (includes Class 1A)

Crawford 29-6 Bosqueville 29-0 Beckville 31-4 Iola 27-7 Wink 27-3 Fayetteville 31-1 Thrall 25-7 Bremond 25-2 San Isidro 24-4 Albany 19-3 Tom Bean 20-4 Cayuga 23-5 Yorktown 21-5 Blum 16-11 Northside 18-6 Schulenburg 23-9 Frost 15-5 Benjamin 24-6 Evadale 25-9 Alvord 13-5 Sulphur Bluff 16-6 Valley Mills 15-5 Strawn 15-3 Hawkins 13-3 Johnson City 20-10

Class 3A

White Oak 27-1 East Bernard 31-1 Big Sandy Harmony 21-1 Holliday 27-5 Hardin 27-5 Shallowater 29-3 Lorena 25-4 Gunter 21-6 Bushland 22-4 West Rusk 20-4 Troy 20-4 Fairfield 24-6 West 23-8 Rains 16-6 Brazos 25-9 Franklin 23-10 Scurry-Rosser 20-4 Blue Ridge 18-3 Natalia 17-4 Boyd 18-5 Columbus 25-7 Anderson-Shiro 19-5 Lyford 17-5 Brownfield 20-4 Woodville 19-5

Class 4A

Farmersville 30-1 Hereford 33-2 Pleasanton 29-2 Celina 28-1 Carthage 26-4 Bridge City 28-4 Bellville 26-8 Decatur 24-8 Wimberley 20-7 China Spring 21-9 Gatesville 19-5 Kennedale 23-5 Rockport-Fulton 21-8 San Elizario 20-6 Benbrook 21-7 Godley 24-7 Geronimo Navarro 23-8 Stephenville 20-10 Brownsboro 17-5 Hargrave 17-4 Bullard 18-8 Needville 21-11 Paris 17-7 Glen Rose 18-9 Midland Greenwood 25-6

Class 5A

Dallas Highland Park 26-5 College Station 27-2 New Braunfels Canyon 30-7 Leander Rouse 24-11 Pflugerville Hendrickson 29-5 McKinney North 16-6 Frisco Reedy 20-5 Lucas Lovejoy 25-6 Justin Northwest 19-8 Gregory-Portland 28-7 Dripping Springs 25-14 Barbers Hill 29-3 Lufkin 28-4 McAllen Veteran’s Memorial 22-11 Austin Anderson 21-5 Mission Pioneer 27-3 El Paso Burges 19-4 Midlothian 26-7 Colleyville Heritage 28-9 Plainview 23-9 McAllen Rowe 23 Lake Creek 19-8-5 Lubbock Cooper 26-10 Manvel 22-11 North Forney 19-10

Class 6A